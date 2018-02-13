Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A 'paedophile hunter' is approached for interview by BBC News NI
BBC News NI Investigation Correspondent Kevin Magee approached Sharon Shanks, a self-styled paedophile hunter, for an interview.
Ms Shanks uses the alias Chelsea Lewis and has been tracking alleged paedophiles in Northern Ireland with the group Justice Reborn.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43042559/a-paedophile-hunter-is-approached-for-interview-by-bbc-news-niRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window