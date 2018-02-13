'They called me a paedophile lover'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Self-styled paedophile hunters mistakenly surrounded a house
A neighbourhood watch co-ordinator has described the moment a woman's home was mistakenly surrounded by a group of masked self-styled paedophile hunters.
Seamus Davis said he was called a "paedophile lover" as he attempted to point out to the group that they had the wrong house.
-
13 Feb 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-43042557/self-styled-paedophile-hunters-mistakenly-surrounded-a-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window