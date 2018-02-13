'They called me a paedophile lover'
Video

Self-styled paedophile hunters mistakenly surrounded a house

A neighbourhood watch co-ordinator has described the moment a woman's home was mistakenly surrounded by a group of masked self-styled paedophile hunters.

Seamus Davis said he was called a "paedophile lover" as he attempted to point out to the group that they had the wrong house.