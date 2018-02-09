Michel Barnier: Irish border checks 'unavoidable'
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said a UK decision to leave the single market and customs union would make Irish border checks "unavoidable".

He made his comments at the conclusion of a week of technical discussions between civil servants on both sides.