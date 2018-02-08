Media player
Southern trust: Urgent breast cancer referrals fall below target
Less than a quarter of urgent breast cancer referrals in the Southern Health Trust last October were seen within 14 days.
According to the recommended target, all urgent cases should be seen within two weeks.
08 Feb 2018
