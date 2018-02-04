Sinn Féin MLA filmed removing car clamp

Video
Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly filmed removing car clamp
Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has been reported to police after he was filmed using what appeared to be bolt cutters to remove a clamp from the front wheel of his car in Belfast.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they have received a report of "criminal damage" and Sinn Féin said the matter is being dealt with by Mr Kelly's solicitor.
Footage of the incident was published on social media.
-
04 Feb 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland