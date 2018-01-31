Evidence 'was withheld' in case of Adam Strain

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Evidence was withheld' in Adam Strain's case
The chair of the hyponatraemia inquiry, Mr Justice O'Hara, believes evidence was withheld about Adam Strain's death.
-
31 Jan 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-42893154/evidence-was-withheld-in-adam-strain-s-caseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window