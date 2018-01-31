Video

Jennifer Roberts speaks about the death of her daughter, Claire, ahead of a report by the public inquiry into hyponatraemia.

Nine-year-old Claire Roberts died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children on 23 October 1996.

Hyponatraemia is a medical condition that occurs when there is a shortage of sodium in the bloodstream.

When a public inquiry into hyponatraemia-related deaths was first announced in 2004, the chairman said he hoped to deliver his findings in 12 months.

However it has taken 14 years.

For the five families who lost children, it has been a long and difficult road.