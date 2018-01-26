Where does our electricity come from?

Media player
Where does Northern Ireland's electricity come from?
One of Northern Ireland's main power stations, Kilroot, is facing closure after it did not secure a major contract.
But where does Northern Ireland get its electricity?
26 Jan 2018
Northern Ireland
