Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aughnacloy burglaries 'may be connected'
The PSNI say a burglary in County Tyrone, in which a pensioner fell from a window, may be connected to three others.
Det Supt Jason Murphy said four males were involved and they are looking for a dark vehicle which may have been used.
Read more here:.
-
25 Jan 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window