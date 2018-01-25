Aughnacloy burglaries 'may be connected'
The PSNI say a burglary in County Tyrone, in which a pensioner fell from a window, may be connected to three others.

Det Supt Jason Murphy said four males were involved and they are looking for a dark vehicle which may have been used.

