Israeli police and rescue teams searching for a Northern Ireland man who is missing in the southern Israeli desert say they believe he is still alive.

Oliver McAfee, from County Down, was last seen on 21 November.

Israel Police spokesperson Supt Micky Rosenfeld told the BBC police were continuing to search for him.

Supt Rosenfeld said there was significance in a number of stones which had been moved in one particular area.

"There was also a number of pieces of paper with words written from the bible in his handwriting," he said.