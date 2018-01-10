Footage of Jayda Fransen at City Hall

Video

A video showing Britain First's deputy leader making a statement while sitting in the Lord Mayor's chair is being investigated by Belfast City Council.

The video of Jayda Fransen, in which she wears council robes, was posted on the far-right group's Facebook page.

Ms Fransen's visit to City Hall was facilitated by independent unionist councillor Jolene Bunting.

The DUP and Alliance Party have criticised Ms Bunting for abusing her position as a councillor.