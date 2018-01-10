'We are very worried about him'

Video

Friends and family of Oliver McAfee, who is missing in Israel, say they are "very worried" about him.

They have not spoken to the 29-year-old, originally from Dromore in County Down, since the start of November.

Mr McAfee, who lived in Essex, had given up his gardening job in April to cycle across Europe.

He was last seen on the Israel National Trail, near the desert city of Mitzpe Ramon.

Read more: Worries over cyclist missing in Israel