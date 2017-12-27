Cameron Watt said he hoped and expected that most residents would be able to return to their flats later.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Praise after Portstewart fire rescue effort

Residents are expected to return to a sheltered accommodation complex in County Londonderry later on Wednesday after a fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in Portstewart on Tuesday night.

One wing of the fold on the Mill Road was affected. A man who was rescued is in a stable condition in hospital. About 30 residents were evacuated.

Cameron Watt, chief executive of Alpha Housing which runs the complex, said that at the moment, the cause of the fire is unknown.