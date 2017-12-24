Dundrum resident says neighbour saved his life

Video

A house has been destroyed in a fire in Dundrum in County Down.

Fifty-two fire-fighters were called out to the incident in Church Avenue at around 00:30 GMT on Sunday.

The blaze had spread to several homes, oil tanks and sheds.

Michael Gibbs was asleep when a neighbour rapped at his door to wake him up.

He said today: "I'm glad to be alive. It if wasn't for my next door neighbour's son, I probably wouldn't be alive."