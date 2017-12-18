RHI inquiry panel 'feeling the cold'

Video

The chair of the inquiry into the botched Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme has called for the heat to be turned up as panel members are "feeling the cold".

Sir Patrick Coghlin said there was "irony" in the fact that the Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings, which is hosting the proceedings, was a bit too chilly.

He said that "heating arrangements" have been made but added: "It's not pellet power, I can assure you."