Video

Sinn Féin has said the DUP was bluffing when it warned that its deal to support the Conservative government could be jeopardised by Brexit negotiations.

On Thursday, the DUP's Sammy Wilson said any attempt to "placate Dublin and the EU" could mean a withdrawal of DUP support at Westminster.

He was responding to reports of a possible strategy to deal with the Irish border after Brexit.

Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly said he did not believe the threat was serious.