Abuse 'could've been prevented'

The niece of a man accused of a litany of sex abuse says she feels he could have been prevented from abusing others.

Debbie Ross waived her anonymity to reveal that, as a child, she was abused by Leslie Ross from Dromore, County Down.

The trial for the abuse was halted when he took ill and subsequently died.

Julie Ross, the daughter of Leslie Ross, has also waived her anonymity to tell how she was abused by her dad.

Debbie says the culture of silence allowed the abuse of Julie to happen.

