Unusual hummingbird moth 'defies myths'

Here's something you won't see every day - while it looks like a bird, this little creature is actually a moth.

A hummingbird hawk moth, to be exact. And it was captured on camera in a garden in Annalong, County Down.

There have been more sightings of them this year in Northern Ireland than previously.

Butterfly and moth expert Catherine Bertrand explains that they defy "all the moth myths... It flies by day, it's pretty, and people like it!"