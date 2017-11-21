Video
Belfast accident: Woman hit by a lorry in Wellwood Street
A street in Belfast city centre has been cordoned off after a woman was seriously injured in a rush-hour accident.
A pedestrian was hit by a lorry on Wellwood Street at about 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The air ambulance helicopter landed in a nearby car park however the woman was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
Police cordoned off the area, including one lane of Great Victoria Street.
21 Nov 2017
