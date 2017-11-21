Air ambulance in Belfast rush-hour rescue
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Belfast accident: Woman hit by a lorry in Wellwood Street

A street in Belfast city centre has been cordoned off after a woman was seriously injured in a rush-hour accident.

A pedestrian was hit by a lorry on Wellwood Street at about 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The air ambulance helicopter landed in a nearby car park however the woman was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Police cordoned off the area, including one lane of Great Victoria Street.