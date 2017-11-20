'I was screaming when they shot me'

Video

Campaigners in Northern Ireland have expressed concern about a resurgence of so-called "punishment attacks" including assaults using everything from iron bars and sledgehammers to electric drills.

"Thomas" - not his real name - was willing to tell the Victoria Derbyshire programme his story. He said he would be attacked again if his identity was revealed.

