Video

A look at the events of 8 November 1987, when 11 people died and more than 60 were injured in an IRA bomb attack at a war memorial in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of what became known as the "Poppy Day bomb".

Former school principal Ronnie Hill, who was injured in the bomb, slipped into a coma two days after the explosion.

He never woke up, and 13 years later he died. His name was subsequently added to the list of the Enniskillen bomb victims.