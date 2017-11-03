Video
'Lost' Z Cars footage on show at Queens Film Theatre
Archive television footage, thought to have been lost, is to be shown in a special screening at the Queens Film Theatre in Belfast.
Missing Believed Wiped is a campaign "devoted to tracking down and screening material missing" from the television archives.
The programme, which has content dating back to 1962 is coming to Northern Ireland on 4 November.
One piece of footage being shown is a newly-found episode of Z Cars from 1962, featuring Belfast actor James Ellis.
Credit: Z Cars / BBC
