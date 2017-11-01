Video
Sinn Féin disappointed at talks 'failure'
Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has begun the process of introducing budget legislation in the absence of a deal between Stormont parties.
Mr Brokenshire said the move did not amount to direct rule, but was necessary to prevent Northern Ireland from "running out of resources".
Sinn Féin's Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill said she was disappointed the talks had failed.
