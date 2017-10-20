Ivory Coast flag mistaken for Ireland

Video

Twenty-nine schools took part in a mock meeting of the Council of the European Union at Stormont on Friday.

During the discussion, one pupil representing Ireland noticed the official flag for his delegation was that of the Ivory Coast rather than Ireland.

The flag was provided by the event organisers, the British Council.

Schools debated the future of the EU-UK relationship and how the EU-27 can deal with the challenges of the 21st century.