German talks are 'final piece in Thalidomide puzzle'
British thalidomide campaigners have opened up a channel of communication with the German government.
It is more than 60 years since the drug was created in Germany, which saw thousands of mothers across the world give birth to deformed babies.
It is one of the worst disasters in medical history.
Campaigner Kim Fenton described the talks that took place in September in Brussels as a big breakthrough.
08 Oct 2017
