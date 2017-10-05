Former addict says authorities 'gambling with people's lives'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Former addict says authorities 'gambling with people's lives'

More than 600 people in Belfast are currently on a waiting list seeking help for drug and alcohol addiction.

A former addict described the figures as shocking, and said authorities were "gambling with people's lives".

Peter, not his real name, said it was a slap in the face that addicts ask for help and may have to wait months.

The Belfast health trust said it had a plan to reduce waiting lists and is keeping the situation under review with other statutory and voluntary sector bodies.