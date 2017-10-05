Video

More than 600 people in Belfast are currently on a waiting list seeking help for drug and alcohol addiction.

A former addict described the figures as shocking, and said authorities were "gambling with people's lives".

Peter, not his real name, said it was a slap in the face that addicts ask for help and may have to wait months.

The Belfast health trust said it had a plan to reduce waiting lists and is keeping the situation under review with other statutory and voluntary sector bodies.