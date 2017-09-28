DUP criticised over paramilitary flags

Video

Four Catholic families in Belfast have left their homes having received sectarian threats, the Housing Executive has said.

Sinn Féin MLA Máirtín Ó Muilleoir said the threats came from the UVF, a loyalist paramilitary group.

Claire Hanna is the South Belfast member of the legislative assembly for the nationalist SDLP. She told Radio 4's PM the DUP have shown "very little leadership in addressing the issue of paramilitary flags".

"When emblems of paramilitary organisations are allowed to fly unmolested on lamp-posts it doesn't give confidence in tackling those groups," she said.