DUP MP and chief whip Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tells the Today programme the tariff on aerospace firm Bombardier will have "devastating consequences" on the Northern Irish economy putting over 4,000 jobs at risk.

His comments come after the US Department of Commerce ruled against Bombardier in its dispute with rival Boeing proposing an interim tariff of 219.63% on the import of Bombardier's C-Series jet to the US.