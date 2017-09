Video

Brendan Mead, one of the key organisers of the 1983 Maze escape, has spoken for the first time about his role in the breakout.

In 1983, 38 IRA inmates escaped from the Maze Prison, near Belfast. One prison officer died after being stabbed and others were seriously injured.

Mead told BBC News NI's Gordon Adair how he was chosen to be the first prisoner to overpower a guard.