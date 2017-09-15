Video

A report into lung cancer in Northern Ireland has revealed that the number of cases has increased by a third over an eight-year period.

The increase among women was more than four times (55%) the rise in men (12%) in the years from 2006 to 2014.

BBC News NI speaks to Janice, who has lung cancer and is a non-smoker. She says her first symptom was shoulder pain.

