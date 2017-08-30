Video
Family welcome new meningitis test
Belfast's Hospital for sick children is trialling a new, rapid test for meningitis, that should speed up diagnosis and save lives.
Traditional tests take 48 hours, but the new diagnostic tool can get a result in under an hour and help prevent unnecessary treatment.
Chris and Joe Sloan's daughter, Sophia, was three months old when she contracted the infection in 2014. They have welcomed the new trials.
Read more here.
-
30 Aug 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland