Indian blood drive organiser 'shocked' by error
One of the organisers of a blood drive for Northern Ireland's Indian community has described how he was shocked and embarrassed when donors were turned away last year.
Surendran Varma said donations were refused on the basis of ethnic background rather than exposure to a malaria-risk zone.
The Northern Ireland Blood transfusion Service (NIBTS) has now apologised for a "breakdown in communications" over the 2016 event.
15 Aug 2017
