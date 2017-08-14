Video
PSNI challenge vigilante group over 'paedophile citizen's arrest'
Police have criticised the actions of a vigilante group which exposes people it accuses of being involved in online child sex abuse in Northern Ireland.
Officers asked the group which calls itself Silent Justice to let police "do their job" during the overnight confrontation in County Down, which was streamed live on Facebook.
They have warned the group that such actions risk defaming innocent people and interfere with criminal investigations.
14 Aug 2017
