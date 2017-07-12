Video
Flats' residents fears over bonfire heat
Firefighters stopped a bonfire spreading to an apartment block near Belfast's Sandy Row on the Eleventh Night, but the heat cracked its windows.
In the video, a woman can be heard shouting: "Get down, come down," and a man shouts "go down the stairs".
Part of Wellwood Street, near the flats, remains closed due to safety concerns amid damage to the building.
No-one is believed to have been injured.
Read more about the Eleventh Night bonfires here.
-
12 Jul 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland