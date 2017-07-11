Eleventh night bonfires - culture and controversy

Video

Traditionally, bonfires are lit in many loyalist areas of Northern Ireland on the 'eleventh night' - on the eve of the Twelfth of July.

They celebrate William of Orange's victory over King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Supporters say the bonfires are an important part of their culture.

Most pass off without incident, however, some are criticised for health and safety and sectarian reasons.