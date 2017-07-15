Gone fishing: The teenagers hooked on angling

Video

Angling is now the seventh most popular sport in NI, with young people increasingly taking to the water.

In 2015 - the most recent year for which figures are available - sales of licences and permits generated more than £550,000.

Permits and licences aimed at senior citizens were among the most popular.

But fly fishing coach Enda Fields has just guided a group of teenagers to their second consecutive All-Ireland fly-fishing championship title.