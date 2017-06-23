Gary Haggarty: Victim's son angry at supergrass murderer's deal

Video

A former loyalist paramilitary who has admitted five murders should be imprisoned and "never see daylight," the son of one of his victims has said.

Keiran Fox's father, Eamon Fox, was one of two workmen shot dead as they sat eating lunch in a car at a building site on North Queen Street in May 1994.

Their killer, Gary Haggarty, was given five life sentences for the murders, but these will be significantly reduced as he is an assisting offender under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act (SOCPA).

Mr Fox expressed his anger that the so-called supergrass would receive a lenient sentence.