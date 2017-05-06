Video

A chief investigator with the team searching for the Disappeared has said there are "mixed emotions" for the sister of Seamus Ruddy after his team found human remains in a forest in France.

The Disappeared were 16 people murdered and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles.

Jon Hill, chief investigator with the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains, told BBC reporter Mervyn Jess that Mr Ruddy's sister Anne Morgan was both "upset" and "pleased" by the discovery of the remains, which have yet to be formally identified.