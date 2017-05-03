'I can't stop the tears from pouring'
'I can't stop the tears from pouring'

Pregnant Sudanese woman describes impact of racially-motivated hate crime in Belfast.

A pregnant Sudanese woman and her two young children have had to leave their home in east Belfast following a racially-motivated hate crime.

In the latest attack on their home a number of rocks were thrown through the windows and the family have moved into a hostel.

She has been speaking to BBC News NI's Peter Coulter about the attack.