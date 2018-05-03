Belfast Marathon through the years

Media player
Belfast Marathon 2018: Archive video over the years
The Belfast Marathon was established in 1982, has grown to include a relay and wheelchair racing - and an estimated 17,000 people prepare to take part on Monday.
Mervyn Jess looks back at the history of the annual event.
03 May 2018
