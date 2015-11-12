Media player
Police ombudsman rejects concerns over police actions in Coleraine attack
The police ombudsman has found no evidence to support concerns that police did not intervene to stop a sectarian attack in Coleraine in which a man later died.
Kevin McDaid died after he was attacked outside his home in May 2009.
BBC News NI's Lisa McAlister reports.
12 Nov 2015
