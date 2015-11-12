Kevin McDaid
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police ombudsman rejects concerns over police actions in Coleraine attack

The police ombudsman has found no evidence to support concerns that police did not intervene to stop a sectarian attack in Coleraine in which a man later died.

Kevin McDaid died after he was attacked outside his home in May 2009.

BBC News NI's Lisa McAlister reports.

  • 12 Nov 2015