'Painstaking' search for Northern Ireland's Disappeared
Relatives of Northern Ireland's Disappeared have described their longing for the remains of their loved ones to be found, as the painstaking search of a site at Coghalstown in County Meath continues.
Maria Lynskey, niece of one of the Disappeared, Joe Lynskey, said she wanted a proper Christian burial for her uncle.
The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during Northern Ireland's Troubles.
The BBC's Chris Buckler reports.
12 Sep
