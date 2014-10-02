Video

Brendan Megraw's wife was expecting their first child when he was kidnapped and murdered by the IRA.

Brendan Megraw's wife was expecting their first child when he was kidnapped and murdered by the IRA.

Marie Megraw spoke to BBC NI's Wendy Austin after her husband was taken from Twinbrook in 1978.

It is believed human remains, which were moved from a bog in County Meath on Thursday, are those of Brendan Megraw.

He was one of the 16 murder victims that became known as the Disappeared.