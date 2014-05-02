The Disappeared: Sister of murdered Columba McVeigh talks to BBC

Video

For many people, the arrest of Gerry Adams in connection with the murder of Jean McConville, brings back uncomfortable memories of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and the other people who were abducted.

Jean McConville was among a number of people, described as the Disappeared, who were murdered and buried in secret locations by Republicans.

Dympna Kerr tells BBC Breakfast about her brother Columba McVeigh, who was abducted by the IRA in 1975, and whose body has never been found.

She said he left his flat "to buy cigarettes and never returned". Their mother "lived in hope that one day he was going to come back home".

It was not until about 1990 that Columba's brother saw Columba's name in a book, saying that he had been executed and buried in an unmarked grave.