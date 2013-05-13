Media player
179 new jobs at Dungannon meat plant Linden Foods
One hundred and seventy-nine new jobs are to be created at a County Tyrone food plant.
Linden Foods, a meat processing company in Dungannon, is investing £5m to grow its business in Northern Ireland.
The firm is being supported by Invest NI, with funding of £520,000.
Conor MacAuley reports.
13 May 2013
