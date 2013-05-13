Arlene Foster
Video

179 new jobs at Dungannon meat plant Linden Foods

One hundred and seventy-nine new jobs are to be created at a County Tyrone food plant.

Linden Foods, a meat processing company in Dungannon, is investing £5m to grow its business in Northern Ireland.

The firm is being supported by Invest NI, with funding of £520,000.

Conor MacAuley reports.

