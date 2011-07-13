Four police officers set on fire in Belfast riots

Video

Petrol bombs and other missiles have been thrown at police during rioting in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast.

The police fired a number of plastic bullets and a photographer was hit.

The trouble broke out after police in riot gear took up position ahead of an Orange parade walking past the Ardoyne shops on Tuesday evening.

Stones, bottles and fireworks were thrown at police. Water cannon was used to push back the crowd of about 200 people.

Police said a number of officers were injured.

Andy Martin reports.