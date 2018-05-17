Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
York Minster window renovations complete after a decade
A decade-long project to refurbish York Minster's vast expanse of medieval stained glass has finally reached its completion.
All 311 glass panels were removed from the 600-year-old Great East Window in 2008, with each piece then meticulously conserved.
The work has been part of an £11.5m round of improvements which also included work by stonemasons to repair and replace hundreds of stones at the cathedral's East End.
-
17 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-44155108/york-minster-window-renovations-complete-after-a-decadeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window