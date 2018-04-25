Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crossing Divides: The Yorkshire Dales farmer helping asylum seekers
A hill farmer who takes in asylum seekers and refugees says it is "one of the best thing I've ever done".
Around 100 people each year visit Rodney Beresford's sheep farm in the Yorkshire Dales for a day.
Mr Beresford said he has learnt just as much from the refugees as they have from him.
Video by Spencer Stokes, BBC Look North, Yorkshire
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-43882093/crossing-divides-the-yorkshire-dales-farmer-helping-asylum-seekersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window