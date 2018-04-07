Media player
Fire ravages 'institution' garden centre in Stokesley
A large fire burned overnight in a garden centre which houses tropical fish.
The fire, which started at about 21:20 BST on Friday, has destroyed almost all of Strikes Garden Centre in Stokesley, North Yorkshire.
Eight fire engines and 40 firefighters attended at its height.
07 Apr 2018
