Fire destroys garden centre
Video

Fire ravages 'institution' garden centre in Stokesley

A large fire burned overnight in a garden centre which houses tropical fish.

The fire, which started at about 21:20 BST on Friday, has destroyed almost all of Strikes Garden Centre in Stokesley, North Yorkshire.

Eight fire engines and 40 firefighters attended at its height.

  • 07 Apr 2018