River polluted by oil spill near Leeds

River Aire polluted by oil spill near Leeds
An oil spill near Leeds has led to the pollution of a six-mile (10km) stretch of the River Aire.
The oil is thought to have entered Wyke Beck in Leeds on Thursday morning and spread as far as Castleford, the Environment Agency said.
06 Apr 2018
